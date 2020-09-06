I Can Attract The Dev’t Adongo Has Failed To Bring Bolga-Central- Rex Asanga

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Bolgatanga Central, Rex Asanga, has said that the incumbent member of parliament Isaac Adongo has done very little towards the development of the human resources in the area and does not deserve a second chance.

“Other members of parliament are using their influence and presence in parliament to attract developmental projects and programmes to their constituencies, unfortunately Isaac Adongo has failed to do same.

He is interested in arguments that make him popular for his personal gains, while ignoring discussions that would attract development to the area.

He does not deserve another change; Bolgatanga Central needs an MP who will work for the people and so we need to communicate our works well to cause this change, ” he said.

Mr. Asanga was addressing members and supporters of the NPP at the inauguration of the constituency’s campaign team over the weekend.

The team has been charged to go all out to ensure that the party wins the constituency seat for the first time.

Since 1992 the Bolgtanga-Central seat has been occupied by candidates who contested on the tickets of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the People’s National Convention PNC but the NPP has never won the parliamentary election, for which reason the party is bent on working hard to change the story this year.

The 50 member campaign team include the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, Joseph Amiyuure, all constituency executives, some electoral area coordinators and the Parliamentary Candidate, Rex Asanga.

In 2016, Rex Asanga contested the parliamentary election for the first time and lost to Isaac Adongo who was also a first timer. This year Rex Asanga is contesting the election again and believes that the story will be different considering the work the NPP-led government has done as well as his personal contribution to the development of the Bolgatanga-Central area.

The Regional Women’s Organiser of the party, Georgina Ayamga, who graced the occasion called on the campaign team members and all other members and supporters of the NPP to refrain from the use of abusive language as they go round to communicate the good works of the government and the parliamentary candidate.

According to her, even though the NPP has never won the Bolgatanga-Central seat, with the massive work done by the government and the promise of more development in the coming years, the people of Bolgatanga will reward the NPP with a victory for the parliamentary candidate and the president.

“As a Christian I believe in the Bible and the Bible tells me that there is time for everything and I believe that this is the time for the NPP to win and represent the people of Bolgatanga- Central constituency come December 7.”

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga