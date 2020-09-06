2020 Election Will Be Won Based On Competence Not Tribalism -Bawumia Jabs Mahama

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with Hassan Tampuli in Gushegu

Vice Presisent Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has hit back at former president John Dramani Mahama for calling the Akyem people ‘Sakawa boys’ saying that the December 7 general elections will be won based on track records and competence and not tribalism.

“You cannot win this election with tribalism , Ghana has gone beyond that come and show your competence but because he cannot show your competence you are resulting to tribalism, we will not stand for tribalism.”

Dr. Bawumia said Ghana needs a president who will unite the country and not one that will bring division.

Vice President Dr. Bawumia called on former president John Mahama to unreservedly apologize to the good people of Akyem for endorsing the “sakawa boys” tag.

The Vice President made this known when he visited the Gushegu constituency during his tour of the Northern Region.

The Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Gushegu constituency, Lawyer Hassan Tampuli, addressing the people of Gushegu during the Vice President’s visit assured the peopel that he would would retain the Gushegu seat for the NPP come December 7.

“We are focused on our campaign and stand in readiness to fight tooth and nail to retain the Gushegu seat for the NPP with a resounding victory come December 7 by the special grace of God.”

He said the people of Gushegu have shown their appreciation for the massive developmental projects in the constituency and has assured that they would vote for the party to continue with the good work.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale