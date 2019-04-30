Junior Golf Records High Numbers

Participants displaying their medals and certificates. With them are the organisers and parents



The third edition of the Junior Golf Open tournament recorded high numbers at the Achimota Golf Club over the weekend.

It drew 41 young golfers from the Bogoso, Tafo, Takoradi and Achimota Golf Clubs.

Ghana Golf Association (GGA) President, Mike Aggrey, lauded the participants and urged them to take the sport seriously, considering the fact that they will one day step in the shoes of the older generation.

He said, “Clubs like Achimota will continue to support junior golf because you are the future of golf. I commend parents for releasing their wards for this event.”

Chairperson of the Junior Golf Committee, Madam Joy Arkutu, described the competition as huge improvement over the first two editions in terms of signings.

It was zero handicapper, Bogoso’s Francis Kwarteng, who emerged tops in the boys over 15 category with a 79 gross score, while Tafo’s Stephen Antwi and Desmond Odame followed with 82 and 84 scores respectively.

Achimota’s Nana Emmanuel recorded a net score of 63, also in the over 15 category with Evans Azakor (Bogoso) and Gifty Achana (Achimota) following with net scores of 64 and 67 respectively.

Bogoso’s Frank Awuni (82) gross finished first in the boys U-14 with James Anaba placing second with 84 gross. Alliya Iddrisu produced a 69 net to win in the same category.

Demario Joah won the nine-hole event with a 57 score, while Priscilla Nukomeko followed with 61 score in second place. Kwesi Blankson, Achimota finished third with a 63 score.

Jeff Stanciu won the chip and putt event with Maame Afo Austin and Deandrea Boateng following in that order.

Players who excelled were rewarded with medals, trophies, stationery, while every participant went home with certificates.

The competition was sponsored by Prudential Bank, Data Bank and the GGA.

