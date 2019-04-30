Tension At Ada-Foah Over Chieftaincy

Aggrieved youth and people of Ada-Foah venting their anger



There is uneasy calm at Ada-Foah in the Greater Accra Region after the installation of one Julius Dugbah Daddah as the Divisional Chief of the area recently following the demise of Nene Tawiah Nanor Kokotey Tettey-Gal V last year.

Irate youth of the area, mostly members of the Lomobia-We Clan, expressed their displeasure over the installation and have threaten to cause mayhem if the decision is not reversed.

They have also issued a two-week ultimatum to the Ada Traditional Council to rescind its decision.

They said they were pursuing the matter at Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa.

Over the weekend, the irate youth protested on the streets of Ada-Foah with placards, some of which read, ‘Chieftaincy is destroying Ada-Foah,’ ‘Daddah is not a Chief,’ ‘Our heritage is our culture,’ ‘We won’t accept any fake chief,’ ‘Let’s do the right thing for peace to prevail,’

They also presented a petition to the Traditional Council.

Addressing the media after the demonstration, the Stool Father of the Lomobia-We Clan of Ada-Foah, Nene Blemano Odehe Yiboi, claimed the only three gates namely, Nanor Kokotey, Dugbartey and Sappor out of the seven gates of the Oboade Nene Tettey-Ga lineage have ascended the Ada-Foah Stool since 1863.

He stressed that the Daddah Gate has always played the role of ‘priests’ and has never ascended the stool, saying “the enstoolment of Julius Daddah is fraudulent and amounts to usurping the chieftaincy of Ada-Foah.”

They accused the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Ada East District Assembly, Sarah Dugbakie Pobee of being behind the wrongful enstoolment.

Apart from some members of the Ada Traditional Council, the people also accused the Ada Traditional Council of allegedly masterminding the enstoolment of Julius Dugbah Daddah.

The DCE, who debunked the accusation, said though she comes from the Lomobia-We Clan, she has no influence on the Traditional Council.

She further stated that she has been authorized by the President to ensure the development and security of the people, adding that she cannot meddle in chieftaincy issues.

The Registrar of the Ada Traditional Council, Richard Zameshie, who received the petition from the protestors on behalf of Ada Paramount Chief and Council, assured them that the petition would be considered.

From Vincent Kubi, Ada-Foah