Jupitar Drops Video For ‘Star Life’ Featuring Shatta Wale

Jupitar

Reggae and dancehall artiste, Jupitar, is out with a mind-blowing music video to promote his hit song titled ‘Star Life’.

The music video, directed by Rock Davis, featured some known personalities in the showbiz scene, including self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

The video, which can best be described as very creative piece, was released a few days ago on YouTube, and has received over 39,000 views. The song is one of the hit songs on ‘The One’ album released last month.

The entrancing video captures the two top Ghanaian musicians cruising on Miami Beach, in a very colourful backdrop re-echoing the message of living a ‘Star Life’.

With impressive visual effects and costumes, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the video scoops awards in the coming years.

Jupitar, who had performed to a large audience at various venues filled to capacity, believed that the production of the music video would satisfy a large number of his fans.

Ever since he dropped his latest album, ‘The One’, which featured a number of celebrated artistes such Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Medikal, Yaa Pono, Samini and Tinny, Jupitar has been well known on the airwaves and TV screens as a great singer.

‘The One’ album, being marketed worldwide by Jupitar’s management team, has song like ‘Waiting’, ‘Star Life’ featuring Shatta Wale, ‘Honour You’ featuring Sarkodie, ‘Holy Holy’ featuring Medikal, ‘Mi Amor’ and a host of others.

With his unique style and style of play, Jupitar has gained the admiration of many young people in some parts of the country with his good voice, lyrics and stagecraft.

By George Clifford Owusu