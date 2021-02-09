Jurgen Klopp Targets Top 4… After City Thrashing

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has said that a top four finish is the “main target” for Liverpool this season after they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Alisson made two massive blunders as Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes took a massive blow as they sit 10 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side having played a game more.

Liverpool remain in fourth place but are only a point ahead of West Ham United and three points clear of Everton who have two games in hand.

When asked if Liverpool faced a tough battle to remain in the top four, Klopp told Sky Sports, “That is our main target, that is clear.

“We will try everything; there are enough games to play to secure that but we have to win games.”

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson ruled the reigning champions out of the title race after their 1-0 home defeat to Brighton on Wednesday.

Klopp also defended Alisson after his crucial mistakes against City which saw Liverpool lose three consecutive matches at Anfield for the first time since 1963.

“It is true as well we did not give him a lot of options, especially the first one,” he added.

“Second yeah, he just mishit the ball, maybe he had cold feet, it sounds funny but don’t know the situation. He has saved our lives many times, no doubt about that, tonight he made mistakes,” he said.