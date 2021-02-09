Papic Disappointed In Hearts Draw

Kosta Papic

The Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic, has expressed gross disappointment in his side’s stalemate results in Accra on Sunday.

The capital-based side dropped two points when they hosted Legon Cities in their 1-1 game.

And to the Serbian trainer, Sunday’s results coupled with the club’s recent uninspiring results calls for a radical tactical approach moving forward.

It was Kwadwo Obeng Junior’s late strike that saved the day for Hearts, and ensured that they avoided a third streak defeat, having lost to Great Olympics and Medeama.

Cities opened the scoring through Jonah Attuqaye after Abdul Umar Manaf had missed a penalty for the Phobians.

Papic said after the game, “It was not a fair result at all. Three matches and we haven’t scored a goal and the penalty was not good for us. We will manage and come better in our next match.”

He added, “When you are criticizing the team you must criticize everybody and not just a person. It is a long term project we are working for here at Hearts of Oak. We are going to prepare with the two weeks break. I am very disappointed at this result. ”

Legon Cities Coach on the other hand said, “The game came to a point we thought we had won. We came as underdogs and thankfully we managed to get this result. Those who started the game have done very well.

“As at now we have seen the strength and weaknesses of the team and hopefully in the second round we will play good football,” he said.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum