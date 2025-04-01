Jutta Addo Crowned Miss Ghana 2025

Jutta Ama Pokuah Addo has been crowned Miss Ghana 2025 after an exciting grand finale held on Saturday, March 29, at the Avenue Event Center.

The event celebrated beauty, intelligence, and purpose, continuing the pageant’s long-standing tradition of empowering young women.

The night featured thrilling performances from Okyeame Kwame, Lucya, Acoustic Frey, and DJ Ryna and was hosted by Miss Ghana 2020, Monique Mawulawe, alongside MC Mikay.

Jutta Addo, a 20-year-old student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), and Wisconsin International University, impressed the judges with her poise, eloquence, and advocacy, securing the Miss Ghana 2025 title and a brand-new car. The first runner-up was Maud Anti Oduro, while Melissa Mintah took the second runner-up. Jutta Addo also won Miss Photogenic and Miss Social Media/Voting. She will now prepare to represent Ghana at Miss World 2025 in India this May.

Other awards presented on the night included Most Beautiful Skin to Maud Anti Oduro, Miss Fitness & Miss Top Model to Emmanuella Kudjordji, Most Disciplined to Priscilla Nutornutsi, Miss Congeniality to Melissa Mintah, Miss Talent to Stella Saka, and Miss Eloquence to Theresa Weyerane. The Miss Beauty With a Purpose award went to Melissa Mintah, Jutta Addo, Naa Ayeley Hammond, and Nana Adjoa Enninful for their impactful social projects.

The event was attended by notable personalities, including Nana Osim Kwatia II (Chief of Amanokrom), Mr. Vittus Otto (Director of HR, Ministry of Tourism), and Madam Akuba Yankah (MD, Bullet TV). The judging panel featured Mr. Amar Deep S. Hari (IPMC), Mr. Nicholas Anambah (Nicoline GH), Madam Akumaa Mama Zimbi, and Madam Marian Gebara.

Miss Ghana 2025 was sponsored by Bullet TV, in partnership with Exclusive Events Ghana Ltd (EEGL) and the Miss Ghana Foundation, along with support from Gold

Presence, Tang Palace Hotel, Belaqua, Bel Beverages Ghana, Pippas Health Center, Central Hotel, Accra, Airport Women’s Hospital, IPMC, FOCOS, Dainess Chefs School, Eye360 Security, Hottees Ghana, Dye_Web Fabrics, Belle Cosmetics, Akagres Bakery, Blaq Travels, Renault Ghana – Premium Motors Limited, Seera Beauty Clinic, City Escape Hotel, Audio Ethics Global Limited, Lotty’s Beauty Haven, Geena’s Make-over, Mercy Amaning, Jades Beauty Bar, Woveit, Yboy Photography, Poised Etiquette,

Amazing U, Nicoline Gh, Bri Wireduah, Kholibea Designs, Kodj Koutre, Grace Sark Collection, Ayakloding,Lawe by MONIQUE, Namax Clothing, Akushi Designs, Selasi Afrique.

Winning Miss Ghana is an opportunity to create positive change. Jutta Addo will now take on ambassadorial duties, community projects, and preparations for Miss World 2025.