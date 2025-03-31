Jinapor Blasts Govt Over Surge in Ministerial Advisors

Samuel Abu Jinapor

Former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has slammed the “growing presence of technical advisors” in the Mahama government, describing it as a burden on the country.

Addressing journalists in Parliament last Friday, the former minister expressed worry over the increasing number of presidential staffers and advisors.

He compared the practice to the appointment of special assistants under former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration.

He noted that civil society organizations had previously raised alarms over the financial strain caused by such appointments.

“Today, we have technical advisors to ministers, PROs, and heads of corporate departments across various ministries, municipal, and district assemblies,” he observed, emphasising the potential burden on the national budget.

He also addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the dismissal of workers, an issue that the Minority Caucus in Parliament has taken seriously.

Mr. Jinapor, who is also the Member of Parliament for Damango, argued that the government should focus on creating additional jobs rather than terminating employment based on political affiliations.

Small-Scale Mining/Gold Board

The former minister also pointed to the significant role of small-scale mining and the government’s plans to establish a Gold Board to regulate the sector.

He raised key questions about how the proposed board would function alongside existing regulatory institutions like the Minerals Commission, the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), and the Minerals Income Investment Fund.

“To what extent will the Gold Board help in regulating small-scale mining? What are the contours of this new creation, and how does it sit with other state institutions?” Mr. Jinapor quizzed, urging careful scrutiny of the bill before its passage.

He acknowledged the government’s efforts to centralise gold trade, akin to the structure of COCOBOD, but stressed the need to address issues such as gold smuggling.

“Gold is a precious commodity, and its small quantities make it easy to smuggle. The issue of who grants export licenses is critical,” he stated, adding that the aggregation system proposed by the government required clarity.

Galamsey

MR. Jinapor admitted that illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) remains a worsening crisis.

He attributed the escalation to political entitlement, where party supporters feel they have the right to engage in mining without regulation.

“What seems to be happening is that members of the ruling party are brazenly taking over forest reserves and mining indiscriminately,” he lamented.

Regarding calls for a state of emergency to curb illegal mining, the former minister acknowledged the severity of the situation but urged a careful examination of its implications.

“The call is not frivolous. It is an existential matter, but we must consider the areas to be affected, the duration, and who will enforce it,” he cautioned.

He also reminded the government of its previous commitment to declaring a state of emergency in mining districts, urging them to honour their promises.

Holding Government Accountable

As a leading member of the Minority, Mr. Jinapor emphasised the importance of opposition oversight in a democracy.

He reassured Ghanaians that the Minority Caucus remains committed to holding the government accountable, particularly on economic recovery and governance issues.

While acknowledging that the new administration has not yet reached its 100th day in office, he called for patience while urging the government to heed constructive criticism.

“If the government succeeds, it benefits all of Ghana,” he concluded.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House