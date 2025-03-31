Two Arrested In Connections With Ashaiman Robbery

The Tema Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service have arrested two suspects for attacking and robbing a businessman on February 26 2025 at Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspect Karim Fatao, was arrested the same day of the robbery while the second suspect, Wonder Babanawo, who had been on the Police wanted list for a series of robberies within Ashaiman and parts of Tema, was arrested on March 29, 2025.

Public Affairs Officer, Dede Dzakpasu in a statement indicated that the arrest was made following a search on the suspects which led to the retrieval of the following items; a Ruger pistol loaded with fifteen rounds of ammunition, 30 mobile phone covers, 6 SIM cards, a quantity of dried plant material suspected to be Indian Hemp, One Samsung tablet and three copies of land indenture.

“One of the suspects, Karim Fatao was put before the court on 3rd March 2025 and was remanded into Police custody, whilst Suspect, Wonder Babanawo is currently in police custody and will be put before the court to face justice” the statement read.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke