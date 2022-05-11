Kadara Movie Records Massive Patronage

Some of the celebrities in a group photograph

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Habiba Sinare’s recent movie, ‘Kadara’, received massive patronage at the premiere held last Saturday at the Silverbird Cinemas in both West Hills Mall and the Accra Mall.

The premiere of ‘Kadara’, a movie produced by Yaseen Film, had to break the rules of the Silverbird Cinemas by letting the audience use the emergency exit in the cinemas meant for official and emergency use only.

The movie tells a true love story threatened by tradition. In the movie, a mother has to make decisions for her son because of tradition. The lovers come up with a plan that may be too risky for them.

‘Kadara’ showcases the exciting tourist and historical sites in the northern part of Ghana, like the Larabanga Mosque, Mole National Park and The Misty Stone.

The use of Hausa language by some of the cast including Anthony Woode, Irene Opare, Fred Amugi, Kofi Adjorlolo among others who are not Muslims or Hausa people but able to speak the language was impressive.

A member of the production crew said, “The stampede had people screaming and yelling for the movie when all the five halls were full for the first show at 7pm, then continued to the second at 9pm, which had a triple audience as the first show at 7pm (sic).”

He added that “the audience kept on increasing till the last show, after which the security had to shut the cinema hall down at 3:20am the following day! This was indeed a record-breaking movie of the year (sic).”

In an interview with Ms. Sinare, she expressed gratitude to her crew for their hard work and commitment. She also promised to give movie lovers great stories from Yaseen Films.