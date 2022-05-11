Togbe Ghana, Others To Rock Bob Marley Concert Tonight

The Late Bob Marley

GHANAIAN reggae/dancehall artiste, David Kumordzie, popularly known as Togbe Ghana, will tonight host this year’s edition of Bob Marley Concert at the Florida Guest House at Nungua, opposite old Coco Beach in Accra.

The venue is expected to be filled with music lovers who would witness the best of the reggae artistes billed to perform on the day to celebrate the late reggae music legend, Bob Marley.

The event will kick off at 6pm at the rate of GH¢10.

The show, put together by Togbe Ghana, will witness performances from reggae artistes such as King Benjah, Boombers Band, Vibration Kings Band, Billy Jane, Revolution, Ras Boomba, Sally, Zion, Nana Serwaa, Chiaka Ranking, Klarah Kay, among others.

The reggae music icons live musical performances are expected to set the venue on fire with their various hit songs.

The live band and sound system event dubbed ‘Bob Marley Nite’ will serve as a medium that will allow attendees from different backgrounds to network, mingle and be entertained with great music.

Already, word about Bob Marley Concert in Ghana is making rounds on several platforms.

It would be a wonderful atmosphere for people to get together and make new friends.

According to the organisers, proceeds from the event will be used to support “Our beach cleanup project.”

The event has DJ Culture B as the master of ceremony (MC).

BY George Clifford Owusu