Ibrah One Goes ‘Mad’ In Niger

Ibrah One

A MAN believed to be Ghana-based Nigerien socialite, Ibrah One, has allegedly gone mad, and seen roaming the streets of Niger looking unkempt.

Ibrah, born Ibrahim Dauda, is known for making controversial and wild claims on social media about popular personalities in Ghana.

He is also known for owning and displaying flashy cars and random acts of kindness. In January 2020, he reportedly shared 11 iPhones. In 2017, he also gifted 10 pieces of iPhone 8plus on the streets of Accra in a Trotro.

A video that has gone viral showed the alleged Ibrah wearing a white singlet and jeans shorts, and sleeping on the street.

Later, the video showed him walking aimlessly in the street whilst talking to himself.

Someone who recognised him in the West African country took videos and captioned one in French. “Ibrah One il devenu [fou], la vie n’est rien,” meaning “Ibrah One has gone crazy, life is nothing.”

Earlier, reports say he has been battling mental illness for a long time, and he was taken to his hometown in Niger for treatment at a facility, but he escaped into the streets.

According to a Pulse Ghana report, after the video captured him on the streets, his family rushed into getting him back to the psychiatric facility to continue receiving treatment.

Ibrah’s mental health condition was first confirmed by Kennedy Agyapong in June 2020, after he vowed to get him arrested for defaming him.