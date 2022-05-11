Nollywood Producers Demand Sex For Roles- Halima

Halima Abubakar

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has said she took a break from acting because she doesn’t want to join a clique.

In a tweet, she also alleged that some producers demand sex before giving actresses opportunities in their movies.

She wrote, “I left Twitter not Nollywood. I produce my own movies. I no get [don’t have] strength for s3x [sex]. Taking a break is necessary. I have won all awards, so I won’t be too hungry to ass lick, or belong to a group.

“Like I said before, I don’t have a filter. I say the truth. I mean that’s me.”

When asked by a fan, if producers demand sex before they offer roles to actresses in Nollywood, Halima said “yes.”

The fan wrote, “Serious!! That means it is true that producers do demand sex from female actresses before casting them in movies. Our sisters are not safe.”

She responded, ‘So many yes.”