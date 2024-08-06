Kaesa Drops New Single “Be Mine

Ghanaian influencer and rising music talent Kaesa has officially stepped into the music industry with her new single, “Be Mine,” released on August 2, 2024.

Known for her vibrant presence as a Gen Z influencer, Kaesa showcases her narrative songwriting style in this latest track, telling the relatable story of a girl’s infatuation and longing for a guy’s love and attention.

“Be Mine” captures the raw emotions of unreciprocated love, a theme Kaesa says was inspired by real-life stories from those around her.

“This song is inspired by the stories I have heard from people around me of love unreciprocated; it can hurt, it can leave you confused, it can turn you into a stalker,” Kaesa explained.

She added, “I wanted to share this story over a sound that evokes a sense of calm and ease, and I hope people can enjoy it whether they are on a road trip, in bed, or at the mellow end of a party.”

With vivid storytelling and a unique sound, Kaesa’s “Be Mine” is quickly becoming a must-listen, establishing her as an artist to watch. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Kaesa’s journey into music began at a young age.

She first gained public attention at eight years old, competing in Ghana’s biggest children’s talent show, Talented Kidz, on TV3.

She continued to nurture her musical passion, becoming actively involved in her church choir and eventually leading the choir at Lighthouse Qodesh. In 2019, she further honed her talents as the Live Band President at Holy Child School, heading an all-girls band.

Before releasing “Be Mine,” Kaesa dropped her debut single, “Wonderful,” as a Christmas song in December 2023.

Despite minimal promotion, “Wonderful” garnered over 10,000 streams on Spotify within three months, helping her to build a growing fan base.

In addition to her music career, Kaesa is also a well-established content creator and model.

By Francis Addo