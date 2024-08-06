Men Are Not Proposing To Me- Di Asa Winner

Precious Mensah, popularly known as PM and the winner of the third season of the popular dance competition ‘Di Asa,’ has opened up about her struggles with finding a romantic partner.

In a heartfelt video circulating on social media, PM expressed her frustration and sadness over being single, attributing the lack of proposals to her size.

In the video, PM confided in a friend, revealing her desire for a serious relationship.

She voiced her surprise that men are not showing interest in her, despite her qualities. “I don’t know if they are angry with us. What they are doing is not nice. I am a full package,” she said, highlighting her attributes and what she can offer in a relationship.

PM emphasized that she is just as capable of giving love and support as any other woman, regardless of her size. “The boys are slow. I am a full package. I can give all that a slim girl can,” she asserted, expressing her confidence in her ability to be a great partner.

This isn’t the first time a former ‘Di Asa’ participant has spoken out about being single. The 2020 winner, Dee Baby, also shared her experiences of struggling to find a partner, shedding light on the challenges faced by plus-sized women in the dating world.