2 Grabbed Over Ho Murder

An inquiry has commenced in Ho, Ghana, following the death of a young man, identified as Maruan, in his early twenties.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 4, between 11 pm and midnight, at Sabong Zongo, Ho.

According to reports, Maruan was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbours, Kadel and Bube, who accused him of stealing their money.

The two men brutally assaulted Maruan until he became unconscious and then struck him on the head with a club.

In an attempt to cover up the crime, Kadel sought the help of a tricycle taxi operator to transport Maruan’s body to the hospital, fabricating a story that the deceased had fallen from a moving vehicle.

However, upon arrival at the Ho Teaching Hospital, Maruan was pronounced dead.

A doctor on duty alerted the police, leading to the arrest of the tricycle operator.

Kadel initially fled the hospital but was later apprehended by the police on Monday evening, along with his brother Bube.

The tricycle operator was released.

The police have confirmed the incident, but details remain sketchy.

As a result of that, tension is escalating in the Zongo community following the brutal murder.

