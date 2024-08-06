Mahama Running Mate Campaign Team Cries Foul Over Report

The Campaign Team of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has vehemently denied the report trending that she was met with an embarrassing situation during her visit to the Winneba Market in the Effutu Municipal Assembly of the Central Region on Friday, August 2, 2024.

The report said the market women who had gathered to listen to her campaign message allegedly abandoned her as soon as they spotted Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament for the area.

The Majority Leader, Afenyo-Markin, received a warm reception from the women, including die-hard NDC supporters who were wearing their party’s colours.

However, in a statement, the Spokesman for the John Mahama running mate, James Agyenim-Boateng, denied the embarrassment that greeted Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

He claimed that her team had carefully planned the tour to engage with the market women, shoppers, and lorry drivers, among others.

Agyenim-Boateng described the scene at the Winneba market as “electric,” with the public eager to hear Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s message.

He stated that she was greeted with cheers and encouragement from the public as she arrived at the market.

“She took the time to visit the market women in their shops and stalls, listening to their concerns and sharing her vision for the future”.

He also mentioned that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang drove through the principal streets of Winneba, waving to the crowds and receiving a rousing welcome.

Later that day, she addressed a well-attended rally at the Winneba Lorry Station, highlighting the benefits of NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour Economy policy and the upcoming Women’s Development Bank initiative, which aims to support about one million women in business.

The statement denied the report of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang being abandoned at the market as “false, baseless, and a figment of the fertile imagination of its author.”

The team emphasized that at no point was the Member of Parliament for Efutu present at the same place and time as Prof. Opoku-Agyemang at the Winneba market.

-BY Daniel Bampoe