NEIP Launches Presidential Pitch

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) has achieved significant success in creating jobs and promoting entrepreneurship among Ghanaian youth through the Presidential Pitch initiative.

According to Ms Abigail Swad Laryea, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of NEIP, the program has created 891 direct jobs and empowered numerous young entrepreneurs since its inception in 2017.

The Presidential Pitch is a business competition designed to offer young Ghanaian entrepreneurs aged 18 to 40 the opportunity to pitch their business ideas before President Nana Akufo-Addo, with the hope of obtaining funding and support from the government to operationalize them.

Speaking at the launch of the 5th edition of the Presidential Pitch, dubbed “Youth Entrepreneurship: Power and Possibilities,” Ms Laryea highlighted the program’s achievements, citing the example of previous participants who have gone on to achieve success.

She mentioned Pizza Man, a chicken owner who pitched in season two and received funding of GHC 30,000 and is now doing well across the country.

This year’s competition features five core sectors: Agriculture, FinTech and Technology, Manufacturing and Processing, Tourism and Creative Arts, and TVET, plus an additional ‘other business category’ to accommodate pioneering ideas.

After a rigorous evaluation process, the top 30 finalists will be narrowed down to the top 10, who will present their ideas to the President at the Movenpick Hotel.

The judges’ decisions will determine funding awards from the enhanced prize package of GHC3 million, with the overall winner taking home the grand prize of GHC 250,000.

Eligibility criteria remain the same, requiring applicants to be Ghanaian citizens with innovative, creative, and feasible business ideas that demonstrate scalability and impact.

The competition aims to empower young entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into successful businesses, creating jobs and addressing societal problems.

The website for applications has been launched, and interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply through NEIP website.

Ms. Laryea emphasized NEIP’s commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs and creating jobs in Ghana, encouraging young people to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the program to turn their business ideas into reality.

Adombila E. Bukhari, CEO of Havilah Organics Africa, and Akua Oppong Attah, CEO of Eeish Therapeutics, winners of the 2023 Presidential Pitch, expressed their gratitude to the President and staff of NEIP for their support.

They stated that participating in the Presidential Pitch was a turning point for their businesses, enabling them to scale up production, overcome seasonal challenges, and establish a formal packaging facility while employing additional staff.

The Presidential Pitch Season 5 marks a milestone as the final season under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

-BY Daniel Bampoe