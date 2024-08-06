Akufo-Addo’s Free SHS Beneficiary Grabs First-Class Degree In London

Thomas Amoani

Thomas Amoani, a brilliant student and a beneficiary of the Free Senior High School program from Adeiso, the District capital of Upper West Akim in the Eastern Region, has achieved an outstanding feat by graduating with a First Class degree in Economics and Finance from Brunel University in London, UK.

His remarkable journey began when he completed his secondary education at Adeiso SHS in 2020, scoring an impressive 8As in the WASSCE.

Amoani’s exceptional performance caught the attention of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who recognized his potential and intervened to secure a government scholarship for him.

The scholarship enabled Amoani to pursue his higher education at Brunel University, a highly-ranked institution in the UK.

Upon arriving at Brunel, Amoani demonstrated his academic prowess by excelling in his studies. He consistently performed well, emerging as the overall best student in economics in 2022.

His hard work and dedication did not waver, and he continued to excel, ultimately graduating with First Class Honours in Economics and Finance.

Amoani’s achievements were further recognized when he received the ultimate prize in Economics and Finance for the 2023/24 academic year.

This remarkable feat is a testament to his intellectual capabilities and the opportunities provided by the Free SHS program and the government scholarship.

-BY Daniel Bampoe