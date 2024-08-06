Three University Unions Threaten Strike

Three labour unions, namely the Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), the Federation of Senior Staff Associations of Ghana (FUSSAG), and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (TEWU-TUC), have issued an ultimatum to the Ministry of Finance, demanding the authorization of payment for agreed allowances within two days.

Failure to comply will lead to an industrial strike on Friday, August 9, 2024.

In a statement dated Monday, August 5, 2024, the unions emphasized that they have given the government until the close of work on Thursday, August 8, to release the payment letter.

The Teachers Unions stressed that failure to do so would force them to take industrial action.

The unions’ concerns stem from the government’s failure to implement an agreement reached regarding the Vehicle Maintenance Allowance (VMA) and other related allowances. Despite an addendum being signed after discussions with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, the Ministry of Finance has not engaged the unions to facilitate payment.

The unions accused the government of using “Machiavellian tactics” to deny them the agreed-upon benefits.

They pointed out that universities on government subvention have already received payment, along with arrears, while those on the Controller and Accountant General’s Payroll have not.

According to them, they have tried to engage the Ministry on several occasions but have been met with refusal.

As a result, they are left with no choice but to take industrial action if their demands are not met by the deadline.

The statement concluded, “The SSA-UoG, FUSSAG, and TEWU (TUC) are committed to fighting for the rights of its members and will not rest until justice is served.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe