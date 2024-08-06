Gender Ministry Unveils 5-Year Strategic Plan

Dakoa Newman

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) launched a five-year strategic plan to support street-connected children and young persons on August 2, 2024.

The plan, developed in collaboration with the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and other stakeholders, aims to address the complex challenges faced by these vulnerable individuals through a comprehensive rehabilitation approach.

The Sector Minister, Dakoa Newman, at the ceremony, highlighted the growing number of street-connected children in Ghana and the need for a coordinated effort to protect their rights and provide opportunities.

She acknowledged past initiatives, such as “Operation Go Back to School” and “Operation Get Off the Streets for a Better Life,” which had limited success despite identifying thousands of street persons.

The five-year strategic plan is a result of the Inter-Ministerial Committee established on April 13, 2022, to develop a comprehensive plan to tackle the challenges faced by street-connected children.

The plan emphasizes intersectoral collaboration, family responsibility, and strengthened family relationships.

Rev. Dr Comfort Asare, National Director of the Department of Social Welfare, also described the plan as a collaborative effort to address the complex challenges faced by street-connected children.

She outlined the Ministry’s commitment to providing access to care, resources, and opportunities for these vulnerable children.

Wilfred Hurana, representing the CRS Country Director, commended the stakeholders involved in developing the plan and reiterated their commitment to ensuring no child is left behind.

He emphasized the plan’s focus on providing comprehensive support to street-connected children, ensuring they have access to care, education, and opportunities to flourish.

-BY Daniel Bampoe