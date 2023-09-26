Kan Dapaah Sue’s Barker-Vormawor Over $1m Bribery Allegations

Albert Kan-Dapaah

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has reportedly sued Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, for allegedly accusing him and other government officials of offering him money to silence him.

Barker-Vormawor had made the bribery allegations after being arrested for staging a demonstration in Accra.

He alleged that he was offered an enticing amount of $1 million and other juicy positions in government in order to stop his activism which was supposedly painting the government black.

According to him, he had evidence to his claim, but he is yet to make the files public.

In response, Kan Dapaah has asked the court to declare the allegations defamatory and is demanding a retraction of the statement and an apology, in addition to GH¢10m in damages.

While Barker-Vormawor claims to have evidence to back up his accusations, the Ministry of National Security denies any wrongdoing.

Barker-Vormawor said he has been advised by his legal counsels to file official compliant to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

By Vincent Kubi