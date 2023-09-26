NPP Slams Alan… Says His Allegations Lack Facts

Henry Nana Boakye

Former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who recently announced his resignation from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his intention to contest next year’s elections as an independent candidate has come under attack.

The NPP’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, is challenging some of the reasons he gave for leaving the party.

In an interview with TV3, Nana Boakye argued that some of Mr Kyerematen’s assertions were not backed by facts and evidence.

He suggested that Mr Kyerematen had to “orchestrate” and “conjure” certain reasons to explain his resignation to fulfill his ambition of be on a ballot paper for the presidential race.

Mr Kyerematen had claimed that the NPP had been hijacked by a selected group of party leaders, government appointees, “behind the curtain power brokers” and some unscrupulous party apparatchiks.

He argued that the party had changed significantly from the one he joined in 1992, which was founded on the values of fairness, equity, probity, accountability, and transparency. However, Nana Boakye refuted these claims, saying that the party had been faithful to Mr Kyerematen and appreciated his services.

Nana Boakye also acknowledged that there was a new wave of support for a new leader within the party, but argued that this was a result of democracy and the will of the people.

Mr Kyerematen’s decision to contest next year’s elections as an independent candidate will be a significant blow to the NPP, as he is a respected figure within the party and has a large following.

It remains to be seen how this will affect the upcoming elections.

By Vincent Kubi