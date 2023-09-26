NPP Declares War On Alan Posters

A Party Member defacing Alans poster

The governing New Patriotic Party, NPP has started removing the posters and banners of it’s former Presidential Aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, bearing the images and logo of the party across the country.

This follows the decision of Alan Kyerematen to quit the party ahead of the upcoming presidential primary of the party slated for 4th November, 2023 to form his own political movement and run for the 2024 general election as an independent candidate.

However, the party in order not to have anything to do with him again, have instructed the Chairmen, especially in the Ashanti Region, which is the stronghold of NPP, and where Alan hails from to remove, all his branded items from the party offices.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman, Benard Antwi Boasiako in a memo cited by DGN Online ordered the Constituency Chairmen to remove all posters, banners, flyers and paraphernalia at the party offices in all 47 constituencies. with immediate effect.

Chairman Wontumi explained that “Once he (Alan) has forfeited his membership, it is just right and fair that these items are removed from our offices”.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako on Monday described Alan’s decision to resign from the party as a misplaced decision.

According to him, the former presidential aspirant of the NPP has benefitted a lot from the party and he has no locus to embark on such a fruitless journey.

The outspoken Regional Chairman said Alan Kyerematen has shot himself in the foot describing Alan’s decision as “school fees” meaning his decision does not affect the fortunes of the NPP.

He added that Alan opting to contest as an Independent Candidate does not make him a winner of the 2024 general elections.

He posited that Alan Kyerematen should have thanked the party for the opportunity given him.

“Alan Kyerematen is not “god” and the God of NPP will speak in 2024,” he stressed.

-BY Daniel Bampoe