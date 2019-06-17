Kandahar Boys Lock Offices At Aliu Mahama Stadium

The Kandahar Boys at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium

Some angry Kandahar Boys affiliated to the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Northern Region, have stormed the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium and locked up its offices.

They chased out staff before locking the offices.

The Boys demanded the immediate removal of the stadium’s Manager, Salamatu Alhassan.

The youth accused the manager of misconduct, mismanagement and misappropriation of funds.

They stated that ever since she took over management of the facility, she has increased prices of the stadium, making it unattractive for people to patronage the facility.

The youth claimed that the offices would not be opened until the manager stepped down.

The leader of the Kandahar Boys, Karim Abdul Rafiq, told journalists that the manager of the stadium was transferred alongside two other staff of the stadium but because she was a Dagomba, she refused to move to make way for the person who have been transferred to Tamale to take over from her.

He indicated that the two others who were transferred have moved to their new stations but the manager refused to go.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale