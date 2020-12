One of Accra’s major trading hubs, the Kaneshie market has been engulfed by fire.

The fire outbreak occurred late on Saturday night, December 19, 2020.

A number of markets have been razed down by fire in recent weeks, notable amongst them being the Odawna market and Kantamanto market, all in Accra.

Below is a short showing the Kaneshie market on fire

To be updated…

By Melvin Tarlue