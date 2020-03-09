Kano Dethrones Emir Sanusi

Muhammad Sanusi II

The Kano State Government led by Abdullahi Ganduje has announced the sacking of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

The Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai, said this on his official Twitter handle, @Dawisu, on Monday.

“The Kano State Executive Council has unanimously approved the dethronement of the Emir of Kamo Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II at a special sitting held today by the council,” he tweeted.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, in a statement on Monday added, “This removal is made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with Part 3 section 13 of the Kano State Emirate law 2019 and other reasons stated above.

“The removal was reached to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years.”

Sanusi ascended the throne in 2014, following the death of his granduncle Ado Bayero. His grandfather Muhammadu Sanusi I reigned from 1953 to 1963, when he was deposed by Premier Ahmadu Bello. His father Aminu Sanusi was Ciroma of Kano.

Prior to his ascension, Sanusi was an economist and banker. He served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014, when he was suspended by President Goodluck Jonathan after raising the alarm on the $20bn alleged to be missing.

The PUNCH reports that the emir has been engaged in a battle with the governor since last year amid allegations that he supported the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

The monarch had since been under investigation for alleged corruption while his emirate was split into five to whittle down his influence.

– punchng.com/