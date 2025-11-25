Karim Zito Confident Title Charge Still Alive

Karim Zito

ASANTE KOTOKO head coach Karim Zito remains confident that the club’s chase for the Ghana Premier League title is firmly on course, despite being held to yet another draw.

The Porcupine Warriors picked up a point in their Matchday 11 encounter against FC Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday.

The result keeps Kotoko in fourth place with 20 points—just three behind league leaders Aduana FC.

Speaking after the match, Zito stressed that Kotoko’s ambitions remain unchanged.

“Except for first place, no other position suits Asante Kotoko,” the coach said. “We are still in the race, and it is far from over. What concerns me most is dropping points at home, because it means I must go and win away to make up for it.”

Despite the recent stalemate, Kotoko maintain an impressive record as the only unbeaten side in this season’s campaign.

The Kumasi giants will aim to get back to winning form when they face Basake Holy Stars on November 26 in a rescheduled fixture, before returning to the Baba Yara Stadium to host defending champions Medeama SC on Matchday 12.