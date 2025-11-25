Headless YouTuber Wins Creator Of The Year

Headless YouTuber

Headless YouTuber, an anonymous-now-unmasked creator, was awarded the overall Content Creator of the Year at the 2025 Creators Awards Festival held in Accra over the weekend.

Known for his faceless videos, sharp humour, fast-paced editing and community-driven approach, Headless YouTuber has become one of the most influential voices in the online ecosystem.

He has announced plans to extend his content beyond the Headless YouTuber brand, including a podcast, interviews and fresh multi-format projects aimed at connecting more deeply with his audience.

As the Creators Awards and Festival celebrates five years of spotlighting Ghana’s digital excellence, Headless YouTuber’s victory stands as a testament to innovation, reinvention and the endless possibilities within the creator economy.

The Headless YouTuber, born Frederick Mattey, also known as Kula, was a rapper and former YFM Accra presenter. Kula kept his face hidden for four years, using clever edits and animations, and built a loyal following of over 140,000 subscribers with his sharp humour and insightful commentary on music and current affairs.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke