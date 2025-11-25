Wendy Shay Grateful To Fans After Shay Concert Success

Wendy Shay

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay, has expressed heartfelt appreciation to fans and sponsors for the support at the just ended “Shay Concert”, following the show’s massive attendance.

Wendy Shay’s “Shay Concert 2025” was a massive hit. The event, held at West Hills Mall in Weija, Accra, on November 22, drew thousands of fans and featured a star-studded lineup, including Shatta Wale, Medikal, KiDi, and more.

Wendy Shay, the headline act, brought the house down with hits like “Ready,” blending Afrobeats rhythms that got everyone dancing.

Highlights of the night included a surprise appearance by Shatta Wale, which sparked a frenzy, and Medikal bringing his daughter onstage for adorable dance moments.

Fameye and Showboy also made memorable appearances, with Showboy even playfully roasting his DJ. The concert was free, and the energy was described as “electrifying” and “pure fun”.

In a post sighted on her X page, Wendy Shay in appreciation wrote, “It was written in stars many years ago. Thank you to the SHAYGANG for pulling up in their numbers. I’m grateful to each Artiste who showed up to support, y’all rewrote history with me. Thank you to every media personality/house that came to share the experience to the World. To my sponsors @Hisensegh1 @luckiestafrica this would have been impossible without you. Mostly I thank God for a successful Shay Concert! #TheBOSS.”

Before the concert, Wendy Shay spread some love in Kasoa, donating GH¢25,000 and mobile phones to 50 traders, showcasing her commitment to giving back. The event was sponsored by Hisense Ghana and The Luckiest Africa, and even had a lucky fan walking away with a 58-inch 4K Hisense TV.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke