2025/26 Tema Colts League Launched

Some young players during the launch

THE 2025/26 Tema Colts League kicked off in grand fashion on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the Twedaase Primary School Park, setting the stage for a 26-week campaign aimed at deepening youth football development in the metropolis.

The opening ceremony was led by the Chairman of the National Juvenile Committee, JoeSalam Abubakar, who performed the ceremonial kick-off. He was joined by the Association’s Regional FAs Coordinator, Daasebre Adu-Asare, as well as members of the Executive Council of the Tema Metro Football Association, whose presence added significance to the event.

This season is expected to be one of the most competitive in recent memory, with 34 teams registering for the league.

The pack includes 14 Colts Premier League clubs and 20 Division One sides, all determined to make their mark and showcase emerging young talents.

For smooth organisation, the participating teams have been placed into zones, a structure designed to streamline fixtures and boost community engagement across the municipality.

The Tema Metro Football Association expressed confidence in a successful season, reaffirming its dedication to grooming young players and strengthening the grassroots football system.

Over the next 26 weeks, fans can look forward to spirited contests, impressive performances, and the rise of new stars destined to shape the future of Ghanaian football.

BY Wletsu Ransford