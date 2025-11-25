I Can’t Advise People Against BBL – Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther

Renowned gospel act, Piesie Esther, has disclosed that she does not possess what it takes to advocate against people who undergo Brazilian Butt Lift, popularly known as BBL.

Speaking on Oyerepa TV Breakfast morning show, the gospel minister emphatically stated that some ladies undergo BBL surgery to make them feel happy, hence she has no power to advocate against it.

When asked whether she wished to advise the ladies against it, she said, “No I can’t. I may be afraid but someone may have the courage to do it, and sometimes they have high confidence of doing it; and that is what makes them happy.”

Answering rumours on allegation of undergoing BBL surgery, the “Nyame Ye” hitmaker debunked it, saying, “It is not true that I have undergone BBL surgery. It is never true; all what I have is natural and God-given.”

She added that, “I’m quiet endowed, sometimes I wear corset to give me shape. I am very afraid to undergo that surgery, it nice but I am not a fan of it.”

Following her remarks, many believe gospel artistes should uphold modesty and purity, and promoting or staying silent on cosmetic enhancements like BBL might be seen as endorsing vanity or going against biblical principles of inner beauty (1 Peter 3:3-4).

Gospel musicians often have a large following, including impressionable youth. Critics feel they should use their platforms to promote values of self-acceptance and inner worth rather than glamourising physical alterations.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke