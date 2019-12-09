Kasoa Shooting: IGP Interdicts Two Cops

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has directed the immediate interdiction of two policemen who shot dead a 22-year-old man at Kasoa last Friday.

The IGP has also directed the Kasoa Divisional Police to retrieve all weapons, uniforms and other police accoutrements in the possession of the officers.

The Two police officers with the Kasoa Divisional Police Command namely Corporal Samuel Boamah and Lance Corporal Isifu Tahiru were arrested and detained for allegedly shooting the civilian at JVC drinking spot at Kasoa High tension.

The unfortunate incident happened Friday around 12:30 pm in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

In an interview with Starr News, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong, said these two police officers went to JVC drinking spot to enjoy themselves. While drinking, a confrontation broke out between the officers and some of the customers and Lance Corporal Isifu Tahiru, who had his sidearm loaded with 13 live ammunition decided to frighten the crowd by pulling out his gun.

Corporal Boamah reportedly snatched the gun and shot at 22-year-old killing him instantly.

The two policemen, who until the incident were members of the Rovers Unit of the Kasoa Divisional Police Command, are currently in custody, pending investigations into the incident at the drinking spot.

