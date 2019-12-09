Farmers Get Scholarship

The National Scholarship Secretariat has given a status report on the implementation of the Presidential Scholarship Package for farmers.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, it would be recalled, announced the package at the 2018 Farmers Day Celebration held in Tamale.

Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang, one year on at the 2019 Farmers Day celebration in Ho, gave an update about the implementation.

The package is for award-winning farmers.

“One year on, as the Head of the implementing agency, the Scholarships Secretariat, I gave a report on the status of implementation of the Presidential Scholarship Package for the 2018 Farmers Day national award winners,” Mr. Agyemang said.

He said “being the first of its kind since the institution of the Farmers Day, it is very significant for our farmers in the sense that apart from adding value to the whole idea of celebrating our farmers, it will also serve as a motivational tool for them. “

BY Melvin Tarlue