Kate Gyamfua Rallies Women For Nana

Kate Abena Gyamfua (holding microphones) interacts with some market women

The National Women Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Abena Gyamfua, has urged women to lead the campaign in ensuring that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is retained in this year’s election.

According to her, women have been the ultimate beneficiaries of what she called the President’s life-changing policies, such as Free SHS, Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), restoration of teacher and nurse trainees’ allowances, among others, and must help to protect it.

According to Ms. Gyamfua, whilst almost every single home has had a touch of the President’s policies, women who, but for Nana Akufo-Addo becoming president, would have been suffering are those who have benefited the most.

Speaking during her Greater Accra Regional campaign tour, Ms. Gyamfua said, “A lot of the time, it is we women who sell our clothes for the kids to go to school; we are the ones who are deeply disturbed when the children are in school and hungry; we are the ones who feel uncomfortable when they graduate from school and are not working; it is our meagre working capital that suffers when our children are not feeling well.”

“While I am not ruling out the contributions of our men, when there is no food in the house or we see others going to school while our kids are at home, we the women feel the emptiness and the pain the more. This is why we need to protect the Nana Akufo-Addo Free SHS, the NABCO, the allowances that are supporting our children with their feeding in schools and all that,” she said.

The NPP National Women Organiser spent seven days visiting constituencies like Sege, Ada, Awutu Senya East, Dome Kwabenya, Amasaman, among other constituencies.

As part of the tour, Ms.Gyamfua met with members of the NPP women wings in the various constituencies, members of the various volunteer groups, queenmother associations, market women and other identifiable women groups.

House-to-house

As part of the campaign, Ms.Gyamfua led the various constituency women’s wings to embark on house-to-house campaigns in the various constituencies that she visited.

She used the opportunity to preach about the various achievements of the Akufo-Addo government to the people she interacted with.

The various women volunteer groups that accompanied the NPP National Women Organiser also interacted with some ‘trotro’ drivers, ‘okada’ riders, passers-by, among others, urging them to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and all NPP parliamentary candidates.

The National Women Organiser is expected to take her nationwide campaign tour to the Eastern Region soon.

She is being accompanied by the Deputy National Women Organiser, Hajia Sawudatu Saeed; Greater Accra Women Organiser, Grace Acheampong; former Lower West Akyem MP, Gifty Klenam; Deputy National Communications Director, Joyce Zempare; a member of the board of directors of the National Youth Authority, Mariam Alhassan Yussif; a former Deputy National Youth Organiser, Hellen Kabukor; and the Greater Accra School Feeding Coordinator, Christiana Nkansah.