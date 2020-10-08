16 Contestants For ‘Mentor’ 2020 Introduced

Netty, one of the contestants

TV3 Network on Sunday, October 4 held a colourful ceremony at its Studio ‘B’ to launch its popular youth music reality show dubbed ‘Mentor’.

The virtual launch was graced by some of the contestants from the 2019 edition, which include Optional King and a host of others who thrilled guests at the event.

At the launch, all the 16 contestants billed to participate in the 13-week competition with the hashtag # OwnTheStageEdition were introduced.

The contestants are Abyna Morgan, Zara, Xnaiq, Lyte, Semenhyia, Netty, Don Rhymer and Sena Vocals.

The rest are Mandy, Ayeyi, Rhoy, Hnydu, O’Bouy, Gibichris, HD and Kweku Bany.

They will be housed and mentored for a period of 13 weeks and will battle it for honours at weekly shows.

The music reality show aims to discover and support gifted up-and-coming talents in the country. It will also reward the ultimate winner with a new car, two mastered songs and about GH¢ 50,000 worth of airtime across the company’s TV, radio and digital platforms.

There will also be prizes for the first runner-up, who will take home GH¢10,000 cash amount, one mastered song and GH¢40,000 worth of airtime.

The second runner-up will receive GH¢8,000, one mastered song and GH¢30,000 worth of airtime.

The third and fourth runners-up will receive GH¢5,000, one mastered song and GH¢20,000 worth of airtime respectively.

Hiplife artiste Edem, Afro-pop singer Adina, veteran highlife artiste Bessa Simons and music producer Appietus are judges for this year’s event.

By George Clifford Owusu