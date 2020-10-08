Don’t Compromise Standards – Prof. Kyere

Professor Augustine Kwame Kyere

Allied health professionals have been urged to remain consistent with their definition of excellence without embracing mediocrity.

The Board Chairman of Allied Professions Council (APC), Professor Augustine Kwame Kyere, who gave the advice, said standards define professionals and, therefore, should not be compromised by allied health practitioners as healthcare givers.

He was speaking at the induction and oath-swearing ceremony of allied health graduates at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at the weekend.

He disclosed that the objective of the council was to ensure that the highest standard in the practice of allied health practice is adhered to by practitioners registered under the Part One of Act 857, with the vision to ensure quality service delivery.

Prof. Kyere said quality healthcare was not meant for only the rich or city dwellers but also for all persons no matter the individual’s tribe, social status or race.

He entreated the new allied health professionals to always exercise good judgement and attitude in their line of duty while attending to patients.

Besides, the APC board chair reminded them of the critical role they play in country’s health system and called on them to accept postings to any part of the country.

By Ernest Kofi Adu