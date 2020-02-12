KBTH Showcases Medical Innovations

The winners in a group photograph

The first ever summit to showcase innovations by medical staff of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has been held.

The two-day event themed: “Showcasing Solutions, Transforming Healthcare” had in total 19 oral and eight poster presentations being presented from the over 40 abstracts submitted.

The oral presentations included topics like Endo Vascular Aortic Anueurysm Repair (EVAR), suck vacuum suction machine, renal implant and the Electronic Payment Voucher Tracker System (EPV Tracker).

Other topics include new technology in patients undergoing liver resection, the use of molecular testing to improve treatment outcomes in the management of chronic myeloid leukaemia, ocular prosthesis, lower lump amputation and minimal invasive interventions.

Director of Medical Affairs, KBTH, Dr. Ali Samba, said the summit is a platform for staff of the hospital to show the innovative ways they are addressing some of the health issues they are presented with.

He expressed satisfaction at the number of abstracts received for the first summit saying all the departments of the hospital submitted an abstract.

“Thank you to all who presented an abstract,” he said. Dr. Samba was hopeful the success of the maiden summit will replicated in subsequent editions.

At the end of the summit all the participants were presented with a certificate of participation and 16g pen drive with three doctors emerging the best innovators for 2020.

Dr. Lily Wu of the 5th surgical team was adjudged the overall best innovator for her presentation on the first Endo Vascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair in Ghana.

She was followed by Dr. Francis Ansah Sasraku of the biomedical engineering team for his presentation on the Korle Bu Suck Vaccum Suction Machine and Dr. Bernard Morton of the renal transplant unit was adjudged the 2nd runner up.

Each of the three winners took home a laptop and a plaque.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri