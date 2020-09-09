Keeping Up With The Kardashians Ends

Popular American reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, is finally coming to an end after 14 years of production.

Kim Kardashian-West announced this, leaving millions of followers of the show shocked.

The show is taking a bow after 20 seasons.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim wrote on Instagram.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way”, she said.

The sometimes controversial show was a pacesetter for reality shows from the early 2000s. Airing on E!, Keeping Up With The Kardashians showcased the lives of the celebrity family especially with each of the milestones.

By Melvin Tarlue