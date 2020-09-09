Oxford University Covid-19 Vaccine Put On Hold As Volunteer Falls Sick

The trials of Oxford University Coronavirus (Covid19) Vaccine have been put on hold as one of the volunteers fell seriously sick.

Researchers have paused the tests as they probe the unexplained illness of a volunteer in the UK.

The vaccine was being tested on thousands of people in Britain and the US, as well as in smaller study groups in Brazil and South America.

AstraZeneca says the halt in the trials of the vaccine was a routine action and that it was speeding up the investigation to avoid potential impact on the trial’s timeline.

“In large trials, illnesses will happen by chance but must be independently reviewed to check this carefully. We are working to expedite the review of the single event to minimise any potential impact on the trial timeline. We are committed to the safety of our participants and the highest standards of conduct in our trials.” a spokesman the company says.

The side effects are not currently known, but the participant is expected to recover.

By Melvin Tarlue