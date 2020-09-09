Bawumia Electrifies Bole

Vice-President Dr. Bawumia at Bole

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has received a rousing welcome at Bole, the hometown of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, as he rounded up his tour of the three northern regions.

Dr. Bawumia who went to the town to privately visit the Bole Naa was overwhelmed by the support he received from the people of Bole who were thrilled by his visit.

Scores of the youth met his convoy on the outskirts of the town and led him into the town and as his entourage slowly headed for the Bole Naa’s palace, scores of people, both young and old, poured out in their numbers chanting songs in support of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing the crowd after his visit to the Bole Naa, Dr. Bawumia exclaimed, “Wow! This is Bole! This is Bole! This is Bole! We are so happy for this welcome. This is a massive welcome.”

The stunned Dr. Bawumia said, “From what I see tonight, Inshaa Allah, David Sey Dema, the NPP parliamentary candidate, will be the next Member of Parliament for Bole Constituency.”

Dr. Bawumia said the 2020 general election is about records and sustaining the massive and inclusive development, as well as the social interventions President Akufo-Addo has initiated in his first term.

He said unlike former President Mahama, who disappointed the north despite pumping $100 million dollars into Savanna Accelerated Development Authority (SADA), President Akufo-Addo had kept faith with the north with several development initiatives.

Dr. Bawumia said even the Bole Constituency, the home of former President Mahama, had not been left out, as it had benefited from 10 dams from the One Village One Dam, among other national interventions.

He, therefore, urged the people of Bole to make history by voting massively for President Akufo-Addo and electing the NPP parliamentary candidate to Parliament.