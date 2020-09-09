NDC Manifesto Is Deceitful – Abronye

Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC

THE BONO Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC, has described the 2020 Manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a ‘deceitful’ document.

He said “the document of the opposition party does not only contain ‘colourful flimflam and bamboozle’ but also displays hypocrisy” intended by the NDC and its flagbearer ex-President John Dramani Mahama to hoodwink Ghanaians in order to return to power.

In a piece to DAILY GUIDE, the NPP Regional Chairman said “it is a hypocritical gesture of modesty and virtue” for the NDC flagbearer to declare that the next NDC government would fish for the killers of the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, J.B. Danquah, and investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

“Mr. Mahama has no respect for Ghanaians and still holds the opinion that Ghanaians have short memories,” he indicated and added that the former MP was on February 9, 2016 stabbed to death under the watch of the NDC leader as President of Ghana.

He argued that what is more ‘hypocritical’ about the NDC pledge is Mr. Mahama turned a blind eye on the murder of a 35-year-old journalist of ‘Success FM’ in Goaso in the Ahafo Region, King George Abanga, by unknown gunmen on September 10, 2015.

According to him, the journalist, who was also a correspondent for Despite Media in Accra, was returning from Sankore to Goaso at about 5 p.m. where he had gone to report on an alleged stealing of cocoa fertilizers by NDC executives on a motorbike when he was shot and killed by the assailants.

“My simple but all important question is: who was President and Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces in 2015 when that young man (journalist) was shot dead?” he asked rhetorically and continued that former President Mahama failed to act.

He indicated that the chief of Seikwa, Nana Gyimah Ankoana, was callously murdered in 2013 in the Tain municipality of the then Brong Ahafo Region and nothing was done by the NDC government at that time.

“Apparently, Mr. John Dramani Mahama promised to smoke out the killers of the chief. Let’s ask the former President where the killers are,” he said, adding that as if that was not enough, another murder involving the former manager of musician Kwaw Kese, Fennec Okyere, was killed on March 13, 2014 under Mr. Mahama’s watch.

“Who was the President of Ghana when this gentleman was shot dead and what did he do about his murder?” Abronye DC asked again.

Besides, he questioned what the former President and NDC government did about the murder of the Paramount Chief of the Nanumba Traditional Area, Naa Dasana Andani.

“The chief was allegedly attacked and murdered alongside three other family members at his palace at Bimbilla on a Thursday evening by some unknown assailants at the time the NDC was in power.”

He said on November 3, 2014 the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Nkwanta South in the Volta Region, Peter Kojo Kenyeso, appointed by President Mahama and vehemently opposed by NDC sympathizers in the municipality was shot dead at his home by unknown assailants.

The NPP chairman said Mr. Mahama failed to find the culprits and hold them accountable for their bloody action, noting that for him and the NDC to put into their manifesto that they would find the killers of J.B. Danquah and Ahmed Hussein-Suale “is the highest of NDC hypocrisy.”

He again mentioned the murder of the chief of Sota in the Shai Osudoku District of Greater Accra and two others on March 20, 2016; the killing of Nii Kwartey Djan I, chief of Achiaman in the Ga West municipality near Amasaman in February 2011, as well as Nii Ayitey Noryatse, who was the chief of Joma, a village near Ablekuma in Accra on March 11, 2014 as gruesome incidents that happened under the watch of Mr. Mahama but he did nothing about them.

By Ernest Kofi Adu