Kelvyn Boy Finally Drops ‘Black Star’ Album In Grand Style

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste, Kelvyn Boy, has released his maiden album titled Black Star under Blakk Arm Group.

The album is an anthology of songs that reflect the brand and artistry of Kelvyn Boy.

The 15-track album features astute music producers such as Anel Worldwide, Kel P, Liquid Beatz, Ugly Beatz, Willobeatz, Myx Quest, Samsney, among others.

The Black Star album launch party took place on Thursday October 29, 2020, at Silicon House Production (Tesano) where Kelvyn Boy performed some of his songs to the excitement of music stakeholders and the media.

There were also great performances from African music icons like M.anifest, Efya, Joey B, Quamina Mp, and Fameye.

Currently signed onto Blakk Arm Group, Kelvyn Boy, born Kelvin Brown, released his first ever EP in 2019 titled Time and has many hit songs to his credit, including Mea, Momo, Wora, among others.

He aims to take his music and the Ghanaian Afrobeat culture to the world. Kevlyn Boy, who won Unsung Artiste of The Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2018, currently remains one of the best young artistes.

His new album is available on all digital platforms/stores.