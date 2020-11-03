CPP Outlines 10-Point Agenda For Ghanaians

Ivor Greenstreet (with microphone) addressing journalists at the conference

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has called on Ghanaians to give an “electric shock” to the two dominant parties in the country by massively rejecting them in the upcoming December 2020 elections.

According to the party, a call for an overwhelming rejection is not to demonize its compatriots of different ideology or undermine their contributions to the development of the country.

“We do, however, feel it is our sacred patriotic duty to explain the errors of judgement behind the identical neo-liberal, private sector-led policy agenda the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress have pursued doggedly for nearly four decades,” the Flag bearer of the party, Ivor Greenstreet, said in Accra.

He therefore urged Ghanaians to embrace a 10-point agenda of the party that would make the country a better place for all.

The multi-sectoral agenda, he said, was made up of initiatives such as reconsidering the constitutional review process, establishing state-owned factories, offering guaranteed fair market prices for range of food and cash crops and placing a moratorium on importation of chicken and rice.

The agenda also seek to among other things review or remove tax exemption on foreign owned companies, remove communication tax, consider increase in tax on foreign exchange remittances sent out by foreign businesses and also reduce corporate tax from 25 per cent to 20 per cent for Ghanaian owned businesses.

“For the fisheries sector, we will consider a ban on all foreign fishing trawlers from Ghana’s economic fishing zone and issue licence to only Ghanaian owned fishing vessels,” he said.

Mr. Greenstreet indicated that the CPP would evaluate all oil and mining contracts, build 200,000 housing units per year under mass social housing, merge birth and death register under the National Identification Authority (NIA) and also introduce enhanced free education from pre-school to tertiary level.

“We urged the Ghanaian voter to muster the courage of their truest convictions and cast their ballots in favour of the CPP,” he added.

By Issah Mohammed