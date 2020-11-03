Oduma Essan Blasts Kuami Eugene Over Copyright Infringement

Kuami Eugene

Nigerian musician, Oduma Essan, has accused Vodafone Ghana music awards artiste of the year winner, Kuami Eugene of copyright infringement.

According to him, Kuami took his song titled Show Body and re-worked on it without seeking his permission.

Essan released the audio file for his song in July 2020 and subsequently released its video in September 2020.

Then in October, Kuami also released his song also titled Show Body which features Nigeria musician Falz.

It is the track two song on the Lynx Entertainment artiste’s new album titled, Son of Africa.

“I feel so sad. I am not happy, and what he has done to me he has done to a lot of people. I believe this is the time we should put a stop to this thing. He should have acknowledged me as the originator and owner of the song,” Essan told NEWS-ONE on Friday.

“If he likes the song Show Body, he would have met me and we do a remix of the song – we work together the same way he worked with other people. You don’t go and style my song and bring it back and say it’s your song. I want him to come and explain how he got to title the same Show Body, the same hook and some of my lyrics too. He should come and explain if I am right or wrong,” he added.

Efforts to get a response from Kuami’s camp on Monday proved futile.

BY Francis Addo