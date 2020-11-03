Naa Ashorkor Is Free From Coronavirus

Naa Ashorkor

TV & radio personality, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku says she is no more COVID-19 positive because she has recovered from the virus.

This comes weeks after she announced that she tested positive for the virus.

It could be recalled that on October 19, 2020, she broke the news about testing positive on Instagram and said she was subsequently going under self-isolation, and she has been preaching about the virus being real.

But on Sunday, she said has recovered after 14 days treatment and re-testing.

“Good morning Fam! After 14 days of self-isolating & adhering to doctors’ instructions, I took another Covid test & it came out NEGATIVE! I feel great! I have regained my sense of smell & taste,” she revealed on Instagram on Sunday.

By Francis Addo