Kelvynboy Accuses Stonebwoy Of Sabotaging His Career

Afrobeat star Kelvynboy has accused his former mentor, Stonebwoy of using underhand tactics to hinder his progress in the music industry.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the “Down Flat” hitmaker expressed frustration, alleging that Stonebwoy has turned the public against him and stifled his career growth.

“What exactly do you want from me, nigga? You have defamed me, turned majority of Ghanaians against me because you’re a saint and you can never do no wrong. I no dey fit rise to the heights I for dey mainly because of your mafia tactics but Grace dey speak for me regardless,” Kelvynboy wrote.

His remarks come shortly after Stonebwoy suggested in an interview with MC Portfolio that his life was at risk during their time working together under Burniton Music Group (BMG) in 2018. This revelation appears to have sparked Kelvynboy’s recent outburst.

Kelvynboy joined Stonebwoy’s BMG label in 2018, earning recognition for his Afrobeat contributions to Ghana’s music scene. However, tensions between the two surfaced in 2019, leading to the termination of Kelvynboy’s contract. Stonebwoy’s team cited “structural challenges” as the reason for the split, but rumours of disrespect and ungratefulness from Kelvynboy added fuel to the fallout.

The feud has lingered since their professional separation, with occasional social media jabs from both sides. Notably, Kelvynboy was attacked in 2020 during an event in Ashaiman—a location closely associated with Stonebwoy. While Stonebwoy denied involvement, the incident deepened the split.

Despite the animosity, Kelvynboy has made attempts to reconcile over the years, even publicly appealing for forgiveness.

However, the recent accusations suggest that their relationship remains strained.