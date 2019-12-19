Kempinski Hotel Makes New Strides

A lady gettting her massage

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra is set to add another feather to its range of achievements as it prepares to host a Resense Spa & Wellness Centre.

The Resense Accra experience has been carefully crafted to fully immerse guests in a holistic wellness experience which is locally cognisant and delivered with luxury European service. Resense has worked closely with the owner to support his vision to redefine luxury wellness in Accra and West Africa, creating a ‘home away from home’ for business and leisure guests in the region.

The design approach for the Resense Spa & Wellness Centre offers guests a modern and warm atmosphere with a combination of large spaces and contemporary luxury materials and details, notably white marble, leather, natural stone and wood. The highlight of the design stems in modern and African art being displayed throughout the space and making the spa a ‘living art gallery’.

Occupying 3,000 square metres (32,000+ square feet), the Resense Spa is spread over three floors, each with its own specialisation.

The first floor, dedicated to the spa, features 10 luxury treatment rooms and offers a wide variety of warming and cooling experiences, including a traditional Hammam and separate male and female bathing facilities with sauna, aroma steam room, Laconium beds, whirlpool baths and experience showers. This floor invites guests across a dramatic threshold into a lounge with the atmosphere of a chic private members’ club.

The second floor, opening in Q2 2020, would offer a comprehensive beauty corner with a hair and beauty salon and a barber. With separate ladies’ and gentlemen’s beauty lounges, guests may enjoy hair, nail or barber services or simply relax in the spa café and treat themselves to a glass of champagne, good quality juices and healthy dishes made from fresh and natural ingredients that are rich in vitamins and minerals.

The third floor is dedicated to fitness facilities with a fitness centre and life fitness equipment, a multi-exercise studio offering yoga classes and a variety of fitness classes.