KOD Hosts Black Is Black Year of Return Edition

KOD and Cookie T

Kofi Okyere Darko’s (KOD) Nineteen57 Events will host its annual ‘Black Is Black’ party at the plush Club Oynx, Cantonments on Saturday, December 21.

Tagged as the biggest official party to welcome visitors from the Diaspora who are in town for 2019 ‘Year of Return’ programme, it would be a night of fashion, style and great music.

KOD and GH-One TV’s Cookie T would be hosting the long night with Sheldon Da Turnup, who would be the MC.

The event is also expected to attract a number of Ghanaian showbiz personalities and performances from some artistes.

On the turntable would be some celebrated DJs from Ghana, UK, Dubai, Nigeria and US. Among them are Ghana’s DJ Mensah and Andy Dosty.

“Black Is Black has always been a fun trip and this year’s event will be explosive. Let’s have some fun with our brothers and sisters from diaspora. We owe them some cool Ghanaian hospitality. It’s the biggest welcome party this December. Come let’s show our diasporan brothers and sisters how it’s done in Ghana,” he added.

Black Is Black remains one of the biggest party events in Ghana. Every year, it brings many revellers under one roof to celebrate.

This year’s ceremony, which starts from 10:00pm, is powered by Nineteen57 and supported by Remy Martin, Belaire, the ‘Year of Return’ Ghana 2019, among others.